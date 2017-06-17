Charlton star “gutted” that Millwall derby will not be on fixture schedule next season

Chris Solly admits he is “gutted” that Charlton do not get the chance to end their South London derby hoodoo against Millwall.

The Addicks have not won the fixture since March 1996, although that period of time saw the two clubs often at different levels.

Millwall were promoted via the League One play-offs in May as they moved into the Championship.

Charlton defender Patrick Bauer had a perfectly good goal struck off by referee Keith Stroud in January’s 0-0 draw at The Valley. The Lions were 3-1 winners at The Den just before Christmas.

“As far as Millwall, I was gutted they went up – just because of the fact I like playing those games,” said Solly. “They are the two biggest matches of the season and as a footballer you want those kind of tests.

“You look at moments that can maybe turn for you and it was a really strange decision by the referee to disallow Patrick’s goals. It worked for them. Fair play, they have gone on and done what they set out to do at the start of the season.”

Solly, 26, is likely to wear the armband even more this season with Johnnie Jackson moving into a player-coach role. He has been with Charlton since the age of 11 and featured over 230 times.

“It was inevitable when Jacko did stop playing that he would go into that side of the game – he has got so much to offer and is very intelligent, on and off the pitch. He’ll be a great asset on both sides of it still. As a player I still believe he has got a bit to offer and as a coach he has a lot to offer. It is good for him and the team.

“I get told a lot that I’m an old head on young shoulders. I enjoy hearing that. It’s always key to have those senior players. Crofty [Andrew Croft] and Pearcey have played a number of games. You do need them around to help the younger ones.

“I see myself in that mould. I came through the academy and want to help. The club has done really well getting players through.

“It was an incredible achievement seeing Ezri Konsa and Ademola Lookman winning the [under-20] World Cup with England. Aaron Barnes made his debut for us at the back end of the season and Joe Aribo is doing well. You forget how young Karlan [Ahearne-Grant] is still because he has been around for so long.”

