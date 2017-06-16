Charlton fans’ favourite “really impressed” with Robinson – and last year’s disappointment can be used as a positive

Chris Solly is confident that Charlton Athletic can be promotion challengers next season – and reckons the squad were just beginning to get into their groove at the end of the last campaign.

The Addicks finished 13th in League One – underachieving on an expected assault on the top-six – but took 13 points from a possible 15 before they signed off in April.

And Solly says that it took time for the Charlton squad to shift their style of play to what boss Karl Robinson – who replaced Russell Slade in November – was demanding.

“I’ve been really impressed with the manager,” said the Addicks right-back. “Since day one that he came into the building, you don’t often get a manager who coaches as much as he does.

“He is a brilliant coach, his attention to detail is second to none. He’s got a particular style of football. Our results weren’t brilliant at the start but maybe it took a few months for him to get across his philosophy to the boys.

“You saw at the back end of the season that we played some really good football and results started coming out way.

“We need to make sure we have a good pre-season, are the fittest team in the league so we are at it straightaway and in that top six.”

Solly and some of his team-mates were in on Monday for a fitness review to make sure that summer schedules were being followed – with fines for anyone who did not meet individual targets.

“We had two weeks once the season finished to completely relax and forget about football. There was no programme to follow.

“From week three there were three sessions a week to be ticking over and we had dates of June 5 and 12 to come in. I came in this week and the boys are flying – all of them have hit their targets. We’re ahead of schedule, which is always nice.

“No-one enjoys the running side of it but the gaffer wants to get the balls out as soon as possible. It means we can start working on how we are going to play even earlier.

“It has been a bit of a different summer for me because I’ve got a four-month old boy, Harley. I normally go away for as much of the summer as possible. We still got away to Portugal for a week and a week in Spain. You try and take your mind off football so that you are firing on all cylinders when we report back on June 26.”

Solly believes the experience of the 2016-17 campaign can be used in a positive way – with those new to the challenges of League One now wise to the obstacles it throws up.

“Those boys who were experienced and had been there before knew how tough it was going to be to get out of it,” he said. “I remember when we came down from the Championship before that we had a brilliant squad in that first season, played really well and still didn’t manage to go up.

“We lost in the play-offs – it is a lottery going that way.

“For players like Patrick Bauer they know what League One is like. That will benefit them and help us as a squad.

“Last season was disappointing overall. Things didn’t pan out the way we had hoped. We had injuries at horrible times – Pearcey [Jason Pearce] was missing for a big chunk of the season. So was Josh Magennis just as he was flying.

“But no more excuses. We’ve got to put that to the back of our mind and the aim will be the same again – to get out of this league.

“It is going to be even tougher when you look at the teams who have come down – three really good ones in Rotherham, Wigan and Blackburn. And the ones who have got promoted will be strong – Portsmouth, Plymouth and Donny.

“We have proven over the last couple of years that we like the bigger games – we took a lot of points off the top six last season.”

