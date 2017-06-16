Don’t miss South London Press picture special on the 21st Lambeth & Southwark Primary Schools Football 7-a-side tournament

Don’t miss our double-page picture spread on the 21st annual Lambeth & Southwark Primary Schools Football 7-a-side tournament, which took place on Sunday at Dulwich Sports Ground, in today’s South London Press.

We have included team photos of all 20 schools who competed in the event – over 200 children taking part.

They played for the Walcot Cup which was contested by the top two teams in each morning mini league, writes Gary Cornforth.

The Newcomen Collett Shield was for the teams finishing third and fourth in their groups and the St Olave and St Saviours Plate was played for by the fifth-placed schools.

Crawford School from Camberwell and Telferscot School of Balham reached the final of the Plate competition with Crawford coming out on top thanks to two goals from Sahr Menjor against one goal from Felix Bowen of Telferscot.

The Shield went to Richard Atkins School of Clapham Park who overcame Streatham Wells School of Streatham Hill 2-0 in the final with two goals from Alamamy Taylor-Kamara.

The Walcot Cup, the premier competition of the day was contested in the final by Sunnyhill School of Streatham against Loughborough School from Loughborough Junction. This keenly fought culmination of the day’s play was settled by a well taken goal from Seth Banth of Sunnyhill which was the only goal of the game.

Players from all twenty participating schools went home with a souvenir t shirt and memories of a great community event enjoyed by players, parents, teacher, coaches and organisers. The players from the schools that reached the six knock out competition finals were presented with cup final medals by the Mayor of Lambeth, Councillor Marcia Cameron. Councillor Cameron also presented special Lambeth Council enamel lapel badges to the tournament organisers and teachers and coaches as recognition of their efforts on behalf of all the local schools.

The organisers would like to thank the Newcomen Collett Foundation and the St Olave’s and St Saviour’s Foundation Trust for their generous and longstanding financial support for the tournament without which the event would not take place. Thanks is also expressed to the teachers and coaches of the participating schools and especially to the volunteer organisers for giving up their time to run the event on the day.