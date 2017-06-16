Friday, June 16, 2017
Charlton Athletic still working on deals for star men at Bradford and...

Charlton Athletic still working on deals for star men at Bradford and Milton Keynes

By Richard Cawley -
0
514
Millwall's Jed Wallace (left) and Bradford City's Mark Marshall battle for the ball during the Sky Bet League One play off final at Wembley Stadium, London.

Charlton are still working on deals for Bradford City winger Mark Marshall and Milton Keynes’ attacking midfielder Ben Reeves.

The Addicks have made one addition to their squad in the close season – snapping up number 10 Billy Clarke from Bradford for an undisclosed fee.

Winger Marshall – another star for City on their way to the League One play-off final – is one of the top targets for Charlton boss Karl Robinson and the South Londoners remain confident a move can be agreed.

He is out of contract and so no transfer would need to be paid.

Reeves is also a free agent at the start of July but the South London Press understands he is on holiday until the end of next week, meaning his future is unlikely to be resolved until the back end of the month.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Richard Cawley
Sports Editor | South London Press sports editor since 2007 who has covered huge sporting events for the paper – Crystal Palace’s Championship play-off final, two trips to Wembley in the FA Cup and David Haye’s world heavyweight unification fight with Wladimir Klitschko. Previously sub-edited on the Sunday Mirror, Daily Star and Sport First. Former ClubCall deputy editor.

LEAVE A REPLY

© Copyright 2017 - Capital Media Newspapers
Charlton Athletic still working on deals for star men at Bradford and...