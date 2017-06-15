London Mayor demands independent public inquiry into Grenfell blaze as death toll rises to 17

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, has demanded a full independent public inquiry into the fire at Grenfell Tower.

He said: “The Metropolitan Police have confirmed that tragically 17 people are now known to have died in the terrible fire at Grenfell Tower. Sadly this figure is likely to rise, and my thoughts and prayers remain with all those affected.

“Today the fire has been brought under control and the fire brigade and our other emergency services are continuing to work heroically. The operation is now shifting from the search and rescue phase to the recovery phase.

“Under these circumstances the full scale of the tragedy is becoming clear and there are pressing questions, which demand urgent answers.

“That is why I am demanding a full, independent public inquiry into the fire at Grenfell Tower. In light of concerns about the safety of other tower blocks that have been similarly refurbished the inquiry needs to produce an interim report by the end of this summer at the latest.

“Meanwhile, any family and friends concerned about their loved ones should contact Casualty Bureau on 0800 0961 233.”