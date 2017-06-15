Thursday, June 15, 2017
Grenfell Tower disaster: Fundraiser for victims of tower blaze

Grenfell Tower disaster: Fundraiser for victims of tower blaze

By Toby Porter -
46
0

Jeremy Hardy, Josie Long and Mark Thomas will be among stars at a fundraiser on Monday for families affected by the Grenfell Tower fire, in north Kensington. Battersea Arts Centre will stage the event, hosted by Daniel Kitson, at the Lavender Hill venue. Also featuring in the line-up are Heydon Prowse and Imran Yusuf.

Mr Thomas said: “Like every Londoner I am shocked, sad and angry about the horrific fire at Grenfell Tower. “But it is not enough to feel these things – we need to support those in need. “Organising a fundraiser is the least we can do to help our fellow Londoners.

After the fire at Battersea Arts Centre and the support people gave, it is fitting that the organisation should now be hosting an event to help others.” Tickets are £25 and available on the theatre’s website, or by calling 0207 223 2223. Proceeds from the event will go to the Grenfell Tower Appeal, which is co-ordinated by the Kensington & Chelsea Foundation.

It’s been confirmed that 17 people died in the tragedy early on Wednesday morning.

Toby Porter
Chief Reporter | Former news reporter on Daily Mail and Times, former editor in Edinburgh and Barnet. Sports editor and father for 15 years. Once made nine doormats for Harrods entrances. They lasted two years.

