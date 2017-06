David Haye has been fined £25,000 by the British Boxing Board of Control after admitting a misconduct charge.

Bermondsey’s two-weight world champion has had to pay out for comments he made in the build-up to his heavyweight bout against Tony Bellew in March.

“Mr Haye admitted that his behaviour amounted to misconduct and brought boxing into disrepute,” said a BBBofC statement.

“The stewards fined Mr Haye the sum of £25,000.00p.”