Marcus Hook’s Surrey CCC column: A fantastic response in Royal London play-off after no-show at Guildford

As I got into my car at Guildford on Monday evening, the Surrey players were boarding the coach to Leeds for the Royal London play-off with Yorkshire the next day. There were some pretty long faces amongst them, having just been turned over by Essex in the County Championship.

But credit where it’s due, just like you should do after any bad performance, they put it behind them and moved on. Mind you, welcoming back Jade Dernbach from injury was a big plus, as was the return of Tom Curran, who was rested for the four-dayer at Woodbridge Road.

So, next up it’s Worcestershire, who are something of an unknown quantity, given that they have only played Surrey six times in all competitions since 2010. Not only are the Rapids third in Division Two of the Specsavers County Championship, and very much in the race for promotion, they only lost one game in their Royal London group.

Whether you call it petty or ruthless, the only dark cloud that has passed over Worcester this season is 22-year-old batsman Tom Kohler-Cadmore turning down a new contract extension in favour of signing to play for Yorkshire next summer.

As it turns out he could be pulling on a Yorkshire shirt sooner than that after Worcestershire took the stance that Kohler-Cadmore – who was averaging 48.40 in the County Championship and was the Rapids’ only century-maker in the Royal London – would never play for the club again.

A few years ago, Surrey’s Ben Foakes was treated similarly in his last season for Essex, when he was demoted to Second Eleven duties for the last two months of the campaign after it was announced he would be swapping Chelmsford for SE11 in 2015.

Foakes said: “At the end of the day, I’m a wicketkeeper and the two years I played for Essex my keeping was just on stall, and that’s not developing as a player. Regardless of whether I was playing for the first team or the second team at Essex I just wasn’t developing.”

Even though Essex now look as if they have their best chance of winning the County Championship for 25 years, I suspect they will regret not accommodating Foakes, who, along with Mark Stoneman, were the only positives to come out of last weekend’s four-day defeat at Guildford – the Oval outfit’s eighth in 15 seasons, the other seven being draws.

Perhaps Surrey’s luck will change when they play at Woodbridge Road next year, in front of a brand spanking new pavilion.