Kumar Sangakarra hits 100th century as Surrey reach London One-Day Cup semi-final

Kumar Sangakkara’s 100th hundred in all cricket kept Surrey on course for a third straight Royal London One-Day Cup final, by securing the Oval outfit a berth in Saturday’s semi-final at New Road, against Worcestershire.

The Sri Lankan’s run-a-ball 121 and a composed 86 from Ben Foakes helped the visitors post 313-7 in a 24-run play-off win over the Yorkshire Vikings at Headingley on Tuesday night.

Adam Lyth answered with 75 as Yorkshire made a bustling start to their innings, but the Vikings fell away from 126-1 in the 25th over to finish on 289-9; the former West Indies seamer Ravi Rampaul taking 3-54 from eight overs.

It was Sangakkara’s 39th century in List A cricket, which, added to his 61 in first-class took him to the 39-year-old to three figures in more ways than one. But, after the match, he was happier that Surrey move on to Worcester.

“It feels really special, but I’ll take the win over that any day,” said Sangakkara, who added: “It feels pretty good. I wasn’t really thinking about it. I got told when I walked back into the dressing room.

“Ben Foakes played really well and took the pressure off me. Then, as a unit, we bowled really well on what was a really good track. The way Adam Lyth batted put us under a bit of pressure at the start, but our guys responded.

“The way they picked up crucial wickets and bowled smartly was really impressive. When you’re defending on a wicket like that with the fielding restrictions, every part of your game has to be spot on. Today we were up to the challenge.”

Sangakkara added: “It was an outstanding team performance. The way Scott Borthwick batted at the start and the partnership that Foakesy and I managed to put on together… it was incredible, watching from the non-striker’s end, the fluency and form Foakesy had in that innings.

“He’s just such a good young player and the tempo he maintained throughout his innings really took a lot of pressure off me. And finally Ollie Pope coming in, with Sam Curran… that was all you could ask for.

“The wicket was excellent, so we knew it was going to be tough to defend a target of 314. But we’re always speaking about doing the basics well, bowling smartly, bowling as a group and bowling well in situations that challenge us – and to back it up in the field.

“Everyone together bowling outstandingly well and the fielding was amazing. That catch Burnsey took – our badger on the boundary line – and Mark Stoneman, they were just outstanding.

“These are the sort of performances you need to repeat. Doing it in one game is not enough, but you need to perform like this to win. You need to repeat it day in day out to keep progressing. But I thought our bowling unit was the key, absolutely the key to winning. When you see them perform like that, it’s outstanding. Yes, you can have a bad day, but tonight everything was just about spot on.

“There will be things we can learn and take from this. Every day is a new day and what we need to understand is that, in Worcestershire, we will face a new side playing a different brand of cricket. So, we’ve got to make sure we are spot on – that we play to our strengths, execute our plans and basically believe in each other – drawing on the trust and belief we have in our dressing room.

“If we can repeat a performance like this, or close to this, more often than not we’ll be in the game.”