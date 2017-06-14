Rakeem Noble set to quit UK for Japan – Rosehill boxer signs off with KO win

Rakeem Noble took just two rounds to knock out George Wright on Saturday – set to be his last action before a year-long move to Japan in September.

The 27-year-old lightweight from Rosehill is set to go and teach English in Yamato.

“It is a good opportunity to work in Japan because they sort the visa,

accommodation, find you a job and set up your bank account,” said Noble. “I’ve got a law degree – you just needed any sort of degree. I love travelling and it is one of the countries I’ve always wanted to visit.

“This is a huge move – there probably won’t be anybody within a mile’s radius of me that speaks English. I’m not scared, I’m curious to see how it all works out.”

Noble was knocked out in the third round by hometown Hull puncher Tommy Coyle in February – only the second loss on his 14-bout record.

“It was live on Sky Sports and it left me thinking where do I go from here? Then the move to Japan came about. I’m already boxing and working here, I want to do it on the other side of the globe.

“Unless I get an offer I can’t refuse before my flight date then that will be my last fight over here.

“I don’t believe Coyle was out of my class. I made mistakes and got it wrong on the day. I had the wrong tactics.

“I hurt him badly in the first round and if I could go back in time I would have kept that pressure on. Instead I eased off in the second round. As soon as he got me hurt he was not going to let me off the hook. It was that lack of experience which told.

“I worked out Wright in the first three minutes and then landed some pretty big shots. I caught him with a big right hand on the eye and it put him down – he never made the count.

“It was a nice way to sign off. I felt quite down after the Coyle defeat – I had a lot of uncertainty and a loss of self-confidence. I was fighting with myself to stay motivated in training but I answered questions in the ring about what I’m capable of.”

Brixton heavyweight Ian Lewison faces former European champion Robert Helenius in Tallinn, Estonia on Saturday.