Former Millwall and Everton favourite played part in Lions landing a top transfer target

Millwall legend Tim Cahill was a sounding board for James Meredith as he contemplated joining the South Londoners – but soon dished out some stick when the deal was complete.

Australian left-back Meredith signed a two-year contract with the Lions at the end of last week.

And one of his calls was to Cahill, who joined Millwall 20 years ago and went on to star for the club before a £1.5million move to Everton in July 2004.

Meredith explained: “The gaffer [Neil Harris] said to speak to Tim Cahill. I know him from playing for Australia, I get on with him really well.

“He said how well he got on with the gaffer, I think they used to be roomies. Tim is a legend – a great guy.

“We had a chat. Tim said it was a great club – he absolutely loved his time here and the fans loved him.

“Tim mentioned how he got on really well with everyone, that they all looked after each other. He said I would be making a really good decision.”

Cahill took to Twitter after Millwall announced a deal had been agreed: “Home away from home – great signing.”

But Meredith added: “Then he messaged me ‘Oi! Change your background images on Twitter and Instagram – they are still Bradford’s!’ He had a go at me! Sorry mate, I’ve been on holiday.”

Meredith makes no secret of the fact that his determination to play in the Championship was partly down to winning back a place in his country’s squad with the World Cup around 12 months away.

He has two caps, winning his first in a 3-0 victory over Kyrgyzstan in November 2015. Even his form for Bradford last season – getting into the PFA League One team of the year – did not earn him a recall.

“I’m going to go out all guns blazing and hopefully I will get another chance in the

Australian team,” he said.

“For me, this is a really big year, if I can get into the team and do well and play well in the Championship.

“It is a platform where the national team would be having a good look again.

“If Australia get to the World Cup then there’s always the opportunity there. I’m really focused.”