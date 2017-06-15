Lions new boy had to come back from rejection – and contemplating quitting UK adventure – to become Championship footballer

There are tests of characters through any footballer’s career – and for James Meredith he experienced one just out of his teens.

The Australian had been tempted over to the UK from his home in New South Wales by a chance to join Derby Countys youth set-up.

But by 2007 he had been let go by the Rams and soon found himself in a sink-or-swim scenario – in a foreign country without the security of a contract after barely featuring for Sligo Rovers in the League of Ireland.

“I was out of a club, I couldn’t get one anywhere. I was left with a

decision – quit and go back to Australia or sign a six-month deal in the National League north.

“I decided to do it and give it everything. I built my way from that through League Two and League One with promotions and now I’m sitting here happy. I’m going to go again. I’m not going to sit back and relax – I want to go again.

“It’s hard when you’re on the other side of the world with no money.

“I was training in a park everyday, going in a gym with my fingers crossed that someone would give you a chance. It was difficult but it’s a part of the process that’s led me to where I am.”

A decade on and Meredith is ready to test himself in the Championship with Millwall.

His CV might have a distinctly unfashionable air with the likes of AFC Telford and York City on it before five successful years at Bradford City – but the lack of Premier League pampering means he is hardly going to suddenly go missing in the sometimes harsh spotlight of The Den.

Meredith made clear in an old interview that Millwall’s home ground held no fears when the Bantams headed there for the second leg of the League One play-off final in May 2016 – saying he thrived on the hostility.

“I’ve never minded the insults or when they make that noise – I loved it. You would hear people from the club or other fans from other teams say: ‘oh no Millwall – bad atmosphere’ or ‘I hate Millwall’ because of their bad reputation.

“I’ve always liked the craziness a bit. I like the reputation they have on the pitch. The whole ethos of the club – the togetherness.

“The move came round quickly. Most of the conversations happened while I was on holiday in Barbados, the person I was with wasn’t happy!

“The missus wanted to relax and I was on the phone two hours a day, she was asking if we could go to the beach!

“I got an inkling after the play-off final. Obviously I was disappointed with the result at the time, then my agent started to speaking to the manager and there was interest.

“I came down to see him, to see his plans for the future.

“He persuaded me and I feel I have made a really good decision. I’m really happy with signing.

“I had a few teams at the top end of League One and a few Championship ones after me – Bolton were coming in pretty strong.

“But the manager here showed real interest. His approach was very detailed – there were a lot of video clips. It was really intricate.

“He showed me exactly what he wants me doing next season, exactly how the team will play and how he would want other players playing off me. I’m really looking forward to getting started.”

Meredith’s fight for the left-back jersey will pitch him against Tony Craig, the club captain almost a constant fixture there for the Lions as they won promotion via Wembley.

Harris wants two quality options for each position on the pitch.

Meredith – despite being a long-term target for Harris – is taking nothing for granted over his chances of holding down a starting spot.

“I don’t rest on my laurels. There are no guarantees.

“Tony Craig was great last season, he got promoted and he was playing left-back all season.

“I just come in pre-season and work as hard as I can. I have done that every year in my whole career. I battle, I fight for my place and hopefully I’ll come out on top. I will do my best for the club.

“If not, I will sit on the bench, bide my time, work hard and hopefully get my chance.

“I’m assertive and attacking. I go in hard and give everything, that’s what the fans can expect.

“I think we will do better than a lot of people think.

“We will provide an intimidating atmosphere at home to pick up more points in the season.

“It’s all new territory for me, I have never played Championship football before. I’m confident in my ability and the team’s ability to be able to do well.”

And at least Meredith does not have to worry about marking Steve Morison, aside from on the training ground.

“Steve and I have played against each other so many times.

“One thing about Steve I know from playing against him is that you have to watch him on the headers and make sure you’re positioned well – he’s strong and will fight you in the air. He is really good at heading the ball.

“He did me in the play-off semi final last year at Valley Parade with his goal from the corner.

“He’s done it for years. I think I was at York and he was at Stevenage and he was doing it then.His hair was different, he was bald then and going for the hard man look!”