Millwall boss outlines transfer plans as he seeks more additions before Portugal training camp

Neil Harris is hoping to add at least another couple of new signings to his Millwall squad before they head to Portugal for a July training camp.

The Championship new boys have already struck in the transfer market with the free transfer captures of striker Tom Elliott and left-back James Meredith from AFC Wimbledon and Bradford City respectively.

“I’d like to get our business done early,” said Harris. “We’ve been prepared since the end of March for the eventuality of Championship football.

“It’s as set as it can be, although other players can become available who fall into our structure.

“James and Tom were nice and easy because they were free agents. Others are going to cost us fees and when other clubs are involved it becomes a timescale thing.”

Millwall are set to discuss personal terms with Jed Wallace after agreeing a fee for the Wolves winger.

The 23-year-old former Portsmouth youngster spent the second half of last season on loan at The Den – playing in the League One play-off final win over Bradford City.

“Ideally we’d have everyone in the building for June 26,” said Harris. “But a bit more realistic is to have another one or two done before we go to Portugal.

“It is really helpful if we can do that as that camp is a bedding-in period both for team bonding and absorbing other information.”