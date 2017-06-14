Karl Robinson explains how Charlton will approach Welling United and Greenwich Borough friendlies

Karl Robinson has broken down how Charlton Athletic will approach their friendlies at Welling United and Greenwich Borough on July 15.

The Addicks have a 3pm start against Welling at their Park View Road home at 3pm before a 7.30pm kick-off at Greenwich Borough.

Two different first-team line-ups will play the opening 70 minutes before under-18 players feature in the closing stages.

Charlton will also play three fixtures during a training camp in Ireland, which starts on July 1.

Manager Robinson said: “The reason we play in Ireland is because they are in their season. It will be a really good test.

“I’ve been doing that for the past six years. Ipswich are definitely going too and so are Palace. Newcastle went there last season.

“They have invested massively in pitches out there. A lot of people go to hot countries but my theory is that we’ve had a holiday and had the sun – it’s work now.

“The reason we picked Welling and Greenwich Borough is because it is important to do things in the community.

“We want fans to see the players and also give local clubs some finance to support their season, to thank Greenwich Borough for what they do with our under-23s playing there.

“There are so many morally good reasons for that first Saturday. It is not glitz, glamour or about the challenge – it’s a fitness element and a community-based day.

“Our fans will see every single one of our players in the first-team.”