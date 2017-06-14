Wednesday, June 14, 2017
Karl Robinson explains how Charlton will approach Welling United and Greenwich Borough...

Karl Robinson explains how Charlton will approach Welling United and Greenwich Borough friendlies

By Richard Cawley -
0
190
Charlton Athletic's Ricky Holmes in action against Welling United in the opening pre-season friendly in July 2016

Karl Robinson has broken down how Charlton Athletic will approach their friendlies at Welling United and Greenwich Borough on July 15.

The Addicks have a 3pm start against Welling at their Park View Road home at 3pm before a 7.30pm kick-off at Greenwich Borough.

Two different first-team line-ups will play the opening 70 minutes before under-18 players feature in the closing stages.

Charlton will also play three fixtures during a training camp in Ireland, which starts on July 1.

Manager Robinson said: “The reason we play in Ireland is because they are in their season. It will be a really good test.

“I’ve been doing that for the past six years. Ipswich are definitely going too and so are Palace. Newcastle went there last season.

“They have invested massively in pitches out there. A lot of people go to hot countries but my theory is that we’ve had a holiday and had the sun – it’s work now.

“The reason we picked Welling and Greenwich Borough is because it is important to do things in the community.

“We want fans to see the players and also give local clubs some finance to support their season, to thank Greenwich Borough for what they do with our under-23s playing there.

“There are so many morally good reasons for that first Saturday. It is not glitz, glamour or about the challenge – it’s a fitness element and a community-based day.

“Our fans will see every single one of our players in the first-team.”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Richard Cawley
Sports Editor | South London Press sports editor since 2007 who has covered huge sporting events for the paper – Crystal Palace’s Championship play-off final, two trips to Wembley in the FA Cup and David Haye’s world heavyweight unification fight with Wladimir Klitschko. Previously sub-edited on the Sunday Mirror, Daily Star and Sport First. Former ClubCall deputy editor.

LEAVE A REPLY

© Copyright 2017 - Capital Media Newspapers
Karl Robinson explains how Charlton will approach Welling United and Greenwich Borough...