Bold knights bring back days of old to Wimbledon Guild Village Village Fair

Battling knights on horseback from will be the centrepiece attraction at the Wimbledon Guild Village Fair on Saturday.

The Knights of Middle England electrified the fair with their jousting displays, expert horsemanship, thundering hooves and clashing swords when they made their debut last year.

The fair is one of London’s biggest free outdoor annual events, attracting 35,000 peoplea year. It is a favourite with foodies, families and shopaholics – the fun-filled family day out has something for everyone, with music and entertainment all day in the main arena and Sips and Sounds tent.

Highlights include falconry demonstrations, aerial hoop and trapeze performances by the Flying Fantastic Young Flyers, a question and answer sessions with Taekwondo Olympic Silver medallist Lutalo Muhammad and the chance for youngsters to try out their tennis skills under the watchful eye of All England Club Head Coach Dan Bloxham.

Two food villages offer the best of British and international cuisine and a farmer’s market showcases the best local producers.

The shopping village has more than 200 stalls offering everything from vintage furniture to hand-made jewellery and designer clothing.

Visitors can take on the Watt Bike and rowing challenges in the Children’s and Adventure Villages which also feature aerial circus performances, zorb balls, laser tag, a climbing wall and petting farm.

Four-legged friends and their owners can take part in the Waggy Wimbledon Fun Dog Show with races and the chance to be named Prettiest Girl or Handsomest Boy.

The fair’s fundraising drive will be boosted this year through a partnership with the Wimbledon Foundation, the charity of the All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC).

The Wimbledon Foundation has pledged to match fund cash raised through bucket collections at the fair, which takes place on Wimbledon Common on Saturday, June 17.

The annual event will be opened by Merton’s new Mayor, Cllr Marsie Skeete and Helen Parker from Wimbledon Foundation, alongside the Knights of Middle England – who will also be part of the exciting jousting display later in the day.

The event is a landmark in the local calendar and money raised will help Wimbledon Guild to continue its work supporting people throughout Merton to lead a better life by tackling poverty, supporting ageing and encouraging mental wellbeing.

Wimbledon Guild Chief Executive Wendy Pridmore said: “We are delighted to be working in partnership with the Wimbledon Foundation and are grateful for their continuing support.

“We’re also looking forward to welcoming our new Mayor, Councillor Marsie Skeete, and would like to thank her for officiating at the opening ceremony.

“By matching the donations collected by our bucket collectors on the day, Wimbledon Foundation will enable us to help those who need our assistance most.

“We provide much-needed services to people of all ages across Merton every day and I would ask people to please give generously.

“Our village fair is a fantastic family day out and you’ll be helping others while enjoying the many attractions the fair has to offer.”

The Wimbledon Foundation is the major partner for this year’s Wimbledon Guild Village Fair. A number of local businesses and organisations are also sponsoring the event.

Wendy added: “We are grateful to all the local businesses and organisations which support us both at the village fair and year-round. By working together, we can be of most benefit to our community.”

Entry to the Wimbledon Guild Village Fair is free. The event takes place at Wimbledon Common, Southside, from 10.30am to 5pm, on Saturday, June 17.

For more information visit www.wimbledonguildvillagefair.org.uk