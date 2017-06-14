Wednesday, June 14, 2017
Murder investigation launched in Charlton

A murder investigation has been launched following the death of a man in Charlton.

Police were called by the London Ambulance Service at 17:49hrs on Tuesday, 13 June to reports of a man stabbed behind Phipps House, located off Woolwich Road.

Officers and London’s Air Ambulance attended and found a 30-year-old man injured. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 18:27hrs.

Next of kin have been informed.

A post-mortem examination will be held in due course.

Detectives from the Homicide and Major Crime Command (HMCC) are investigating.

There has been no arrest at this early stage.

Any witnesses or anyone with any information should call the HMCC incident room number on 020 8721 4205.

To give information anonymously call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit the crimestoppers-uk.org website.

