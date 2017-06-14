Police confirm deaths in Grenfell Tower fire

Police have confirmed some residents died in the fire in North Kensington which started in a tower block this morning.

Firefighters were called at 12.54am and were there within six minutes, but police have said there were some fatalities.

Officers were called at 1.16am to help ambulance crews and firefighters after reports of a large fire at Grenfell Tower, on the Lancaster West Estate.

Residents had already fled the block and been treated by paramedics.

Commander Stuart Cundy, from the Metropolitan Police, said: “All the emergency services and other agencies continue to work together at the scene.

“I can confirm there have been a number of fatalities and others receiving medical care. We will be soon making contact with next of kin.

“Anyone who is concerned about loved ones in relation to the fire should contact Casualty Bureau which has been opened following the fire. If you do not get through immediately please do try again.

“Extensive cordons remain in place and a number of nearby residents have been evacuated as a precaution. The A40 is closed in both directions. We kindly ask that the public stay away from the area. I thank the public for their patience and their cooperation today which has already greatly assisted our policing response.”

Police said it is likely to take some time before they are in a position to confirm the cause of the fire.

Anyone concerned about a loved one should contact Casualty Bureau on 0800 0961 233 or 0207 158 0197.

Those travelling to and from the area are asked to check before they start their journey visit www.tfl.gov.uk