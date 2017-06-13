Fans will remember heart attack victim Antony Murphy

Millwall fans who preyed for his recovery will remember one of their number who medics tried desperately to save when he collapsed during a match.

Paramedics tried desperatly to revive Bermondsey-raised Antony Murphy during the Lions’ 3-0 win over Northampton Town on Good Friday.

He was breathing when he left The Den 40 minutes later on April 14, but died on May 22, a day before the club’s victory at the League One play-off final at Wembley – which earned them promotion to the Championship.

Fans raised thousands of pounds to pay for any care Antony needed.

The 40-year-old lifelong Millwall fan was a 24-hour-a-day carer for his father, Pat.

Antony’s funeral will be at Vinters Park Crematorium, Bearstead Road, Maidstone, on Friday, June 23, from 1.15pm. Afterwards fans and friends will raise a glass to him at the Poppy Fields Restaurant, St Laurence Avenue, Maidstone.

Organiser and friend of Antony’s Mick McCarthy said: “Anyone and everyone is most welcome. We have been so grateful that fans have raised so much money for Antony’s funeral and look forward to meeting as many of them as would like to come.”