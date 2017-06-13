New opportunities for Leegate Shopping Centre as ASDA withdraws from plans

ASDA has withdrawn from plans for an anchor supermarket at a major regeneration scheme which had met huge concerns from residents.

St Modwen has announced that its proposals for the regeneration of Leegate Shopping Centre in Lee Green will no longer include an ASDA.

The developer says it is still committed to developing the site of the 1960s run down shopping centre and the loss of the supermarket opens up the opportunity for alternative plans which could address the concerns people had over the store.

Many residents felt it was not appropriate to have another supermarket at the location as the ASDA would be opposite the existing large Sainsbury’s. Concerns were expressed about the volume of traffic the store would bring and many people felt a development to attract more smaller businesses would be better.

St. Modwen’s regeneration plans, which include 229 homes and landscaping, received the green light from both Lewisham council and the Greater London Authority earlier this year.

Killian Morris, director at St. Modwen, said: “Of course, it’s disappointing that ASDA has decided to pull out of the regeneration of Leegate. However, the scheme is approved and we’ve already had a number of other leading food store operators approach us with interest in taking space. This interest ranges from larger food store formats, to smaller, more convenience-based outlets.

“This means that we’re now presented with the opportunity to look again at the proposals. We’re confident that the regeneration will go ahead and, we’ve been working on an exciting alternative plan for the site. We have consulted the community on the regeneration over a number of years and we know that local people are keen to see the centre deliver more for the local area. We believe our alternative plans could address a number of concerns that people had with the ASDA-anchored scheme, while transforming the site into a successful centre for Lee Green. We look forward to sharing these proposals with the local community soon.”

St. Modwen will be making an announcement regarding its alternative plans for the regeneration of the site in the coming weeks.