Victim Support on hand to help as Borough Market reopens tomorrow

Victim Support’s trained staff will be on hand to offer help and support at Borough Market tomorrow morning (Weds) as it re-opens following the horrific London Bridge terrorist attack.

The charity will have staff available to talk to those affected and to highlight the support available for anyone involved.

Bernadette Keane, the charity’s support service director of London, said: “We know, through our experience of supporting victims of terrorism, that witnesses and the wider public are also affected by these traumatic incidents.

“While we at Victim Support are already helping those closely caught up in the attacks, others may find they need support in the days, weeks or even months afterwards as they feel the emotional impact of witnessing a terrorist attack. We want people to know that it is not only okay to seek support, but important to do so. Victim Support is here no matter when or where an incident took place to offer free specialist support and practical help.

“Victim Support has already been working with the victims of Westminster and Manchester terror attacks. We have specialist support teams across England and Wales and we will continue to deliver support for as long people need us.”

The charity works with the mayors of London and Manchester, as well as the government and police and crime commissioners, to provide support to victims of all crime including terrorism.

From its considerable experience supporting victims of the 7/7, Tunisian and Westminster attacks the charity recognises those at the scene of an attack can suffer considerable trauma weeks, months and even years afterwards.

Contact Victim Support us on our 24/7 supportline 08 08 16 89 111.

If you have been affected by the recent attack in London Bridge, our Live Chat service is a safe online space available for London residents which can be accessed at – www.victimsupport.org.uk/livechatlondon”