Lewisham float your boat events to remember MP Jo Cox

Everyone is invited to “float their boat” in flotillas which are to flow through a borough in memory of murdered MP Jo Cox.

Events at Deptford Creek and the Quaggy and Ravensbourne Rivers are to be held as part of the Great Get Together on Saturday(17) and Sunday (18) . Jo Cox’s friends Lewisham MPs Heidi Alexander and Vicky Foxcroft are organising the events along with the Quaggy Waterways Action Group(QWAG).

The national initiative to bring communities together to pay tribute to Jo Cox who was killed on June 16 last year. As the MP lived in a houseboat on the River Thames events aim to bring communities together around rivers.

Flotilla’s of home made an miniature toy boats are to be launched on rivers at Chinbrook Meadows, Manor Park, Ladywell Fields and Creekside Discovery Centre. There is also to be help and natural materials for people to build their own boats at the locations on both days.Everyone is invited to the informal get togethers and urged to bring along a picnic to share with friends and family.

Heidi Alexander, said: “The Great Get Together is about honouring Jo’s memory and everything she stood for – and what better way to do that than by coming together as a community and celebrating our diversity. Float Your Boats will be a fun, informal event that will allow people from different backgrounds to enjoy a great day together, and think about the things that unite rather than divide us.”

Vicky Foxcroft: “The idea behind ‘Float Your Boats’ is to honour my good friend Jo Cox, a free spirit and fun and loving person who was small but hugely passionate. We will be bringing the community together by floating boats on our local rivers, which flow into the River Thames where Jo once lived on a boat with her husband and children. It will be the perfect tribute to a wonderful, warm and inclusive friend who is deeply missed.”

Paul de Zylva, the chair of QWAG said: “Float Your Boats is Lewisham’s community tribute to Jo Cox, who was tragically killed a year ago. It is not a vigil or memorial but a strong visual statement of purpose and unity and a celebration of what Jo Cox stood for.

“Taking part is easy. Just make or buy a toy boat of some kind – or find an old boat from childhood in the loft – and bring it to one of the Float Your Boats events across the weekend. Your boat will join others in a flotilla on the rivers that flow across the borough, while you meet others and think about how to unite as communities in troubled times.

“The rivers in Lewisham flow through and link many communities which may have little else in common or to do with each other. People can come together to celebrate their community and diversity and to enjoy interacting with their local rivers and sense of place.”

EVENTS ON SATURDAY

Manor Park in Lee from 11am until 1pm with boats launched at 11.45

Creekside Discovery Centre in Deptford from 10.30am until 12.30pm with boats launched at 11.45am.

Ladywell Fields from 2.30pm until 4.30pm with boats launched at 3.30pm

EVENTS ON SUNDAY

Chinbrook Meadows in Grove Park 10.30am until 12.30pm with boats launched at 11.45pm

See www.floatyourboats.org for more info.