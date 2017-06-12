Surrey CCC news in brief: Stewart unhappy at fixture schedule + Conor McKerr dazzles at Derbyshire

Surrey’s director of cricket, Alec Stewart is less than impressed by this season’s schedule. “We played Essex a month ago in the County Championship and now we’re playing them again,” said the former England captain. “We also played Warwickshire in rounds one and three. It’s a very strange way of doing things.

“Also, after this four-day game we then travel that night up to Leeds for a play-off the next day in the 50-over competition. Yorkshire are doing the same – they will be driving from Taunton to Headingley to play us.

“I think there should be a minimum of two days between games, and definitely if you are playing in a different format. We have lost eight days of cricket this season (due to the reduction in championship cricket), but it hasn’t seemed to have helped the structure of the game.”

===

Conor McKerr’s loan spell at Derbyshire continues to go from strength to strength. After picking up a wicket with only his fourth ball in first-class cricket, against Notts, the 19-year-old Surrey seamer became the youngest player ever to take ten wickets in a match for Derbyshire.

Billy Godleman, his new captain, has said of McKerr, who took 5-87 and 5-54 in the follow-up game against Northants: “For someone so young he’s very astute and clear about what he can do with the ball and he was constantly asking me ‘skipper, can I bowl?’ which for me is really refreshing.”

===

Surrey CCC’s Academy was recently rated 100 per cent in its annual ECB performance review, which was conducted by former England chairman of selectors, David Graveney.

The review concluded that Academy Director Gareth Townsend “should be commended on running an “outstanding Academy programme, which delivers on its objectives of developing cricketers and people.”

Thirteen members of the Surrey squad of 23 players that started the season have graduated from the Surrey Academy over the last decade, including England white ball opener Jason Roy, recent Test debutant Zafar Ansari, vice-captain Rory Burns and Tom and Sam Curran, both of whom are now England Lions regulars.

As well as those five, Matthew Dunn, Freddie van den Bergh, Arun Harinath, Jade Dernbach, Stuart Meaker and Dominic Sibley have all signed professional contracts in recent years, with wicket keeper Ollie Pope and off spinner Amar Virdi last summer becoming the most recent graduates.

On top of their success developing male cricketers, the Academy has also seen female cricketers such as England all-rounder and Surrey Stars captain Natalie Sciver and Surrey CCC Director of Women’s Cricket Ebony Rainford-Brent graduate from their tutelage to play International cricket.

In its report, the ECB concluded that “Surrey will continue to drive their own standards forward”, adding that they consider the Academy to have a clear and well managed pathway, and a committed and passionate work force.

===

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur has joined Surrey Stars for the 2017 Kia Super League campaign. Kaur, 28, will therefore become the first Indian cricketer to play in England’s women’s domestic T20 tournament.

The right-handed batter and off-spinner has played in 139 internationals, scoring 2,915 runs and collecting 34 wickets. She was appointed India’s T20I skipper at the end of last year and already has experience playing franchise T20 cricket, having impressed in the Women’s Big Bash League down under, for Sydney Thunder.

Director of Surrey Women’s Cricket, Ebony Rainford-Brent said: “We are so excited as a club to have Harmanpreet with us in a Surrey Stars shirt this year. Having watched her career develop, she is one of the most exciting players in the world and will bring an X factor to the competition this year.

“We have enjoyed working with the BCCI to make this happen and we know Harmanpreet will bring a lot to the Surrey Stars both on and off the pitch.”