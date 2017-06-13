Surrey captain Gareth Batty – We’ve had to change tactics since Ansari retirement

Gareth Batty admits Surrey’s approach to 50-over cricket has had to undergo a change since the shock retirement of Zafar Ansari – putting added gloss on their qualification for the Royal London One-Day Cup play-offs, in which they meet Yorkshire today (2 pm), with the prize on offer being a semi-final clash with Worcestershire on Saturday.

Surrey captain Batty is delighted with the way his team has adapted quickly to the loss of Ansari, who brought natural balance to the side, with his left-arm spin and effective batting anywhere in the middle or lower-middle order.

“We have had to adapt to Zafar not being there, both in the field and in terms of our batting plans,” said Batty. “He was obviously a big player for us in 50-over cricket as well as in the other formats.

“It’s no secret that we look to go hard up front in our batting, with Mark Stoneman and Jason Roy (when he’s not playing for England) leading us off. We look to take advantage of the early overs and the initial powerplay, but if we lost wickets then Zafar was one of our ‘safety net’ players in the middle order to come in and steady the innings. We would look for someone like him to drop anchor, if you like, and allow others to bat around him.

“In our bowling plans, Zafar had another specific role – and, for me as captain, it gave me another kind of safety net option. If, for instance, the opposition had two right-handers getting in early and going well, it was a big option to get Zafar on to turn the ball away from them.

“If, on the other hand, two left-handers got going then I could keep Zafar back a bit and bring myself on so that my off spin would be more dangerous against them with the ball turning away from their bats. We knew our roles, as frontline spinners within the overall bowling line-up, and we could attack or defend as situations dictated.

“Now, we are having to rebalance the way we go about things, with bat and ball, and people like Tom Curran and Ravi Rampaul are maybe having to look to bowl some cutters on certain types of pitches. But we have a lot of quality in the squad, and we have adapted well so far.”

Batty added: “We know Yorkshire will be up for Tuesday, but this competition means a lot to us, having got so close in the last two years.

“We played some nice cricket in the group phase, but we were inconsistent, and something we pride ourselves on is being consistent.

“The one thing to look at is was a completely different time of the year to be playing 50-over cricket. So, the overhead conditions and the wickets were different, but overall we adapted to that, which is a positive.”

UPCOMING FIXTURES 13 June: Yorkshire v Surrey at Headingley (Royal London One-Day Cup play-off) 17 June: Worcestershire v Surrey/Yorkshire at Worcester (Royal London One-Day Cup semi-final). YORKSHIRE V SURREY – PROBABLE LINE-UPS Surrey: Stoneman, Borthwick, Sangakkara, Burns, Foakes (wk), Pope, S.Curran, T.Curran, Batty (capt), Rampaul and Dernbach. Yorkshire: Lyth, Lees, Leaning, Handscomb (wk), Ballance (capt), Bresnan, Waite, Rafiq, Fisher, Brooks and Coad. KEY PLAYERS