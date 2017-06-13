Tuesday, June 13, 2017
Millwall new boy Tom Elliott: I’ll never forget Dons help making me...

Millwall new boy Tom Elliott: I’ll never forget Dons help making me a League One force

By Richard Cawley -
0
189
Tom Elliott gives a thumbs up Photo: Paul Edwards

Millwall new boy Tom Elliott has thanked AFC Wimbledon for helping him become a top League One striker.

Now the striker will look to prove he is Championship class after completing a free transfer move to The Den.

But Elliott will never forget the help of the likes of Dons boss Neal Ardley in his development. He featured 90 times for the Kingsmeadow outfit and netted 19 times.

“When I signed for Wimbledon Neal put his arm around me and guided me.

“Neil Cox, Simon Bassey and Alan Reeves were amazing with me. I can’t thank them enough.

“They’ve got me to this point where I’m playing in the Championship for a big team like Millwall.

“They’ve made me grow up and become better as a football player.

“I want to also thank my team-mates at Wimbledon, we had a good group that’s what got us promoted in to League One.

“They turned me into the player I am now.

“I was honest with Neal and the club. I pretty much said if I got a chance to play in the Championship, I wanted to take it.

“I just wanted to wait until the end of the season and to see what the best option was for me to move forward and then take it from there.

“As a Wimbledon player I just kept playing my football and kept my head down and worked hard.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Richard Cawley
Sports Editor | South London Press sports editor since 2007 who has covered huge sporting events for the paper – Crystal Palace’s Championship play-off final, two trips to Wembley in the FA Cup and David Haye’s world heavyweight unification fight with Wladimir Klitschko. Previously sub-edited on the Sunday Mirror, Daily Star and Sport First. Former ClubCall deputy editor.

LEAVE A REPLY

© Copyright 2017 - Capital Media Newspapers
Millwall new boy Tom Elliott: I’ll never forget Dons help making me...