Millwall new boy Tom Elliott: I’ll never forget Dons help making me a League One force

Millwall new boy Tom Elliott has thanked AFC Wimbledon for helping him become a top League One striker.

Now the striker will look to prove he is Championship class after completing a free transfer move to The Den.

But Elliott will never forget the help of the likes of Dons boss Neal Ardley in his development. He featured 90 times for the Kingsmeadow outfit and netted 19 times.

“When I signed for Wimbledon Neal put his arm around me and guided me.

“Neil Cox, Simon Bassey and Alan Reeves were amazing with me. I can’t thank them enough.

“They’ve got me to this point where I’m playing in the Championship for a big team like Millwall.

“They’ve made me grow up and become better as a football player.

“I want to also thank my team-mates at Wimbledon, we had a good group that’s what got us promoted in to League One.

“They turned me into the player I am now.

“I was honest with Neal and the club. I pretty much said if I got a chance to play in the Championship, I wanted to take it.

“I just wanted to wait until the end of the season and to see what the best option was for me to move forward and then take it from there.

“As a Wimbledon player I just kept playing my football and kept my head down and worked hard.