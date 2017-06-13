Slick presentation by Lions boss helped convince Elliott to leave Dons for The Den

Tom Elliott is ready to graft to become a fixture of Millwall’s frontline – and has revealed how Neil Harris’ presentation helped convince him to sign a Den deal.

The 26-year-old signed for the Lions on Friday, completing a medical and penning terms until the summer of 2019.

Elliott was the main man at AFC Wimbledon but arrives at the Championship outfit with Steve Morison and Lee Gregory the established forward pairing.

“I’ve been to new clubs and had to work my way up and respect the team,” said Elliott, who finished top-scorer with the Dons last season.

“I’m going to get my head down and do exactly the same here.

“I don’t see them as my enemy, they are my team-mates. We can all learn from each other. I’m sure there is a lot I can learn from Lee Gregory and Steve Morison. He [Morison] had a brilliant season and he’s had a good career playing for some big clubs.

“Coming to a team where I can learn off Steve will help me. I learned a lot from Bayo Akinfenwa and Lyle Taylor.

“We all had a good relationship – that is what I am hoping to have here.

“I’m just excited to work with them all. I can’t wait to get going.”

Leeds-born Elliott was always going to be in demand this summer after 13 goals last season. But in a career which has taken in playing for his hometown club, Macclesfield, Bury, Rotherham United, Hamilton Academical, Stockport County and Cambridge United, he opted for a South London stay.

Millwall manager Harris played a part in that with a detailed sales pitch for what life would entail in SE16.

“I was blown away by his presentation,” said Elliott. “I’m a northern boy, so I’ve only heard little bits about Millwall.

“As soon as the season finished, I knew they wanted to meet me. Before I signed for Wimbledon I spoke to Neil briefly then – I knew I was on the radar.

“He explained a bit more about the club, and what goes on behind the scenes – I saw the bigger picture.

“I was honest with the manager and said that I had to go and meet a few more people, but he was in the back of my mind – Neil Harris and Millwall.

“The way he came across to me, the stats he pulled out and what they wanted to do going forward – how I would fit in to their programme – it blew my mind a little.

“His passion, and the recruitment team’s passion gave me a big decision to make. Neil Harris is an ex-striker as well, so I guess I’m going to learn a lot more from a striking point of view.

“He can make me a better player and we will see how it is going to work with the both of us.

“I did have the northern options but since I’ve come to London, I’ve loved it. I’m new to this part of London – Wimbledon is south west. I’m looking forward to seeing a different part of it.

“Speaking to the manager, and previous players like Paul Robinson, I know what the fans will want – they demand you give 110 per cent.

“The ones that have seen me and see how I’ve played, that’s my game – I give everything I have on the pitch – I’m willing to do that.

“I will fight defenders, I’ll chase down, and give 100 per cent on the training pitch and on matchdays.

“That’s just the basics to me, I’m excited and feel we will all get on really well.”

Elliott has only played three Championship matches in his career – compared with experience gained in the National League (88), League Two (97) and League One (39).

“I’m ambitious and I want to see how far I can go and test my level – what my limit is.

“It’s a crazy league, you look at last season, Huddersfield got promoted and no-one ever would have thought they would have gone up.

“I think the sky is the limit, we aren’t not going to know until we step in that pitch and we’ve played the first few games and you see where we think we can go.

“I’m excited and I can tell by the gaffer that he is excited, too. We can cause a few problems.”