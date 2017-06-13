Charlton boss has message for striker Ajose – who ended last season on loan at Swindon

Nicky Ajose has been told to fight for his Charlton Athletic future by boss Karl Robinson.

The 25-year-old striker was the most expensive outlay of last summer as he joined from Swindon Town.

But Ajose lost his starting place in SE7 and was loaned back to his old club at the end of the January transfer window.

In total he netted 12 times – seven of those in a Charlton shirt – but could not prevent Swindon sliding into League Two.

“I want Nicky Ajose to come back in pre-season and prove to me he wants to get promotion with us,” said Robinson. “He’s not causing any problems. He was someone not playing who wanted to go on loan last season.

“I want to see him come back and fight for his place.

“I watched four of his games for Swindon on computer – we had scouts who went to watch him play. It wasn’t as successful as his previous season there but it was a different type of team.

“He tried to fight for them in a hard situation. Hopefully he’ll come back and have a right go – prove to me he should be our number nine forward.”

Only two Charlton players hit double figures in the 2016-17 campaign – Ricky Holmes (13) and Josh Magennis (10).

Ajose scored 25 goals in 40 matches for Swindon in the previous season – form which saw the Addicks pay a large fee up front to take him to The Valley.

His Charlton deal runs until the summer of 2019.