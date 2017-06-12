Monday, June 12, 2017
Victim of fatal Blackheath motorcycle crash named and witness appeal

By Mandy Little -
Detectives appealing for witnesses after a fatal collision have released the name of the motorcyclist

It has been confirmed that Ivan Ivanov, 38, of Blackheath died in a collision between a motorcylist and a traffic island in Blackheath Hill on Thursday June 1 shortly after 7.20am.

Mr Ivanov was taken to a south London hospital in a critical condition but was pronounced dead at 1.25pm.

His next of kin have been informed. A post-mortem and formal identification will take place in due course. No arrests have been made and enquiries continue.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Met’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit at Catford on 020 8285 1574. To remain anonymous, call Crimestoppers via 0800 555 111 or visit www.crimestoppers-uk.org

