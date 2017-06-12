Hundreds march against racism and hate crimes in Hammersmith

Hundreds marched against racism and hate crimes in Hammersmith last Sunday as part of Unity Day, the finale of Hammersmith and Fulham ArtsFest.

Speaking ahead of the march Council leader Stephen Cowan said it had become “more poignant” following recent terrorist attacks.

Leading a minute’s silence to remember the victims of the London and Manchester attacks Cllr Cowan told the march: “We will never let those who seek to divide us do so.”

The march ended at Ravenscourt Park with speeches from politicians and campaigners, followed by live music and food from around the world.

Speakers included Lord Alf Dubs who escaped Nazi Germany by the Kindertransport and has campaigned for the UK to take in more unaccompanied child refugees.

He praised Hammersmith & Fulham Council for “leading the way” in supporting child refugees and called for “unity in our community and country”.

After the successful launch of Unity Day last year the council decided to make it an annual event.

Last year’s march was organised to celebrate diversity following a rise in reported hate crime in the wake of the EU Referendum, including an attack on Hammersmith’s Polish Cultural Centre.

Wiktor Moszczynski of King Street’s Polish and Cultural Association said: “In the first few months after the Brexit referendum the Polish community and many others suffered as the demons of racism were let lose.

“But our community have rejected this. After the attack on Hammersmith’s Polish centre last year the reaction that everyone remembers is the flowers and gifts that came from the community expressing solidarity.”

With Brexit negotiations on the horizon he said the risk of EU citizens being used as “bargaining chips” made this year’s march just as significant.

Meanwhile the flag of the European Union flew above Hammersmith Town Hall as a symbol of unity against the rise in reported hate crimes since the EU referendum.