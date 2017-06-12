Millwall line up foreign opposition for home pre-season friendly at Den – as boss admits policing issues prevent it being a domestic club

Millwall will face foreign opposition in their final pre-season friendly before the start of the Championship season.

Lions boss Neil Harris admits that facing a domestic club is off the table for a home game at The Den on July 29.

“We can’t get fixtures home or away because policing-wise they won’t allow it – it is a security issue. It’s been very difficult for the last two years, three years really because we’ve not known what division we will be in.

“A lot of clubs have organised their pre-season by the end of April but we’ve had to wait until the end of May.

“Our pre-season is complete apart from a final home fixture on Saturday July 29. It will be foreign opposition – we can’t get English opposition.

“Something has been agreed but we are just waiting final confirmation from the FA.

“In pre-season we tend to mould our games around ones we know will be safe to field a fixture.”