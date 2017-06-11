Darryll Williams discusses working with boxing idol Ricky Hatton and rematch with Jahmaine Smyle

After the big news that unbeaten fighter and English super middleweight champion Darryll Williams had moved to the Hatton gym ahead of his rematch with Jahmaine “Smasher” Smyle, we caught up with the “Ferocious” Forest Hill man about his first week up north.

Hugely content and confident, Williams wasn’t mincing his words. He had kind regards for Eddie Lam, his previous trainer at the iBox gym, but was obviously impressed after his inaugural week in Hyde.

Williams has been with Mickey Helliet since 2013, and it was his manager’s friendship with Hatton which paved the way for the move. He also spoke at length about his views on his first defence and upcoming rematch, as well as the first fight in Leicester.

“Everything was in his favour. I was out of the ring for a year, the week of the fight I was sick. I wasn’t myself in the gym. I don’t understand how he lost. It was his hometown.”

While he didn’t let on in the build up to the first fight, it’s pretty clear Williams did not have the camp he’d wanted. Looking back he seems almost shocked that Smyle wasn’t able to capitalise on these advantages. The new champion also expects the previous one to stick to a game plan next time around, “I think he’ll try to box me this time. He won’t want to get into a war like we did last time.”

It would be fair to say Darryll is relishing the rematch.

“He was saying they must be paying me a lot more to get back in with him. This isn’t about money, I just wanna fight him!

“I was not even half the man I am. So I know now that not even my best, my half is good enough to beat him”

With the expertise of Hatton, one of the best attacking fighters Britain has ever produced, Williams thinks his game is going to be too much for Smyle.

“I really think I’ll stop him, I’ll be able to sit down on my punches more.”

A self-confessed fan of Hatton, Williams is basking in the close quarters he’s sharing with the Mancunian.

“Ricky was the first fighter I’d watch, I idolised him.”

Explaining he felt his success in the last fight was when he was mobile, winging punches from angles and moving around Smyle,

Williams has been listening closely to Hatton’s advice.

“I mean Hatton, that’s what he did, that’s how he fought, he’s the perfect man to teach me that. Smyle’s not going to have an answer for that, all he can do is tuck up.”