Man dies in collision, just after police officers signalled for a car to stop

A man has died following a collision in Kensington, shortly after police officers signalled for a car to stop.

At approximately 3.10am on Saturday, 10 June, a car was in collision with a building in West Cromwell Road, W14.

Officers were on scene shortly after the collision occurred. The car was wedged between the side of the building and steps leading to a basement.

The London Ambulance Service and the London Fire Brigade (LFB) were called to the scene.

Two men were able to free themselves from the trapped vehicle. Two other men were extracted from the car with the assistance of LFB.

All four men – believed to be aged in their 20s – were taken to hospital.

One of the men died at hospital later that morning. A post-mortem examination and formal identification will be arranged in due course. His next of kin have been informed.

A second man remains in hospital in a critical condition.

The other two other men have been arrested in connection with the incident. Neither suffered serious injuries.

As is routine in such cases, the Directorate of Professional Standards and the Independent Police Complaints Commission have been informed.

At this early stage it is understood that the car was seen by officers being driven at speed on Talgarth Road shortly before the collision.

The police car followed the vehicle and signalled for it to stop, but it sped away out of sight of the officers. When next seen by the officers, it had been involved in the collision in West Cromwell Road. Enquires continue to establish the full circumstances.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or the moments leading up to the incident, is asked to contact police via 101.