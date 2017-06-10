Labour wins shock victory in Conservative stronghold Kensington after three recounts

The election battle for Kensington came to a nail-biting finish on Friday evening as Labour’s Emma Dent Coad took Lady Victoria Borwick’s safe Conservative seat with a margin of just 20 votes.

The result was the last of the election to be declared at just before 9pm, almost 24 hours after polling closed, following three recounts.

The provisional result of the election was known at around 2am but was so close that two recounts followed.

A third recount was suspended until 6pm as counters were said to be too tired to continue.

In the final result Ms Dent Coad gained 16,333 votes and Lady Borthwick 16,313.

The victorious Labour candidate was met with huge cheers from grassroots supporters outside the count who chanted “Tories out” and played music in celebration.

Thanking her supporters Ms Dent Coad said: “We had so many volunteers that we actually had to turn them away over the last few days.”

She also thanked Lib Dem candidate Annabel Mullin “for stealing some Tory votes and helping me through.”

Lady Borwick supported Brexit while Kensington voted 69 per cent for remain.

But Ms Dent Coad stressed the election “was not all about Brexit”.

She continued: “The people of Kensington have spoken and they voted someone they trust and who will give them a voice. They voted for me because they know I care and I will speak out for them, as I have for the past 11 years.”

She pledged to work to improve air quality, reduce traffic, make streets safer and address the housing crisis.

She continued: “I will take Kensington’s issues and problems to parliament to improve the appalling and unforgivable inequalities here in Kensington. This constituency is a microcosm of everything that is wrong in this country after seven years of incompetent and uncaring coalition and Tory government.

“I will do everything in my power for the next five years to make ‘One Kensington’ an example of the finest qualities of common humanity, mutual respect for all our communities and social justice.”

In her speech after the result Lady Borwick said: “I congratulate all my fellow candidates. I think everybody here cares about Kensington, my home patch.

“I’ve lived here all my life and I wish them every success. Bur please be assured, as far as I’m concerned tomorrow we start the fight back for Kensington and the Conservatives.”