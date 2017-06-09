Friday, June 9, 2017
Joe Ledley the most high-profile exit as Crystal Palace release 11 players

By Richard Cawley -
0
1574
Crystal Palace's Joe Ledley during the Premier League match at Selhurst Park, London.

Joe Ledley has been released by Crystal Palace – with the South London club also moving out 10 other players.

The Welsh international was always expected to be heading out of the exit door in SE25.

Ledley, 30, was signed by then Eagles boss Tony Pulis from Celtic in January 2014 and helped the South London club stay in the Premier League.

He has gone on to play 98 times for Palace but has dropped down the pecking order in the past 12 months.

Kwesi Appiah has also been released – the striker already signing for AFC Wimbledon.

Fraizer Campbell and Mathieu Flamini are also not being retained along with Jonathan Benteke, Luke Croll, Zeki Fryers, Ryan King-Elliott, Randell Williams and Ben Wynter.

Richard Cawley
Sports Editor | South London Press sports editor since 2007 who has covered huge sporting events for the paper – Crystal Palace’s Championship play-off final, two trips to Wembley in the FA Cup and David Haye’s world heavyweight unification fight with Wladimir Klitschko. Previously sub-edited on the Sunday Mirror, Daily Star and Sport First. Former ClubCall deputy editor.

