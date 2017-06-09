Lions boss reveals how he made defender enquiry in January transfer window

Millwall boss Neil Harris has stated his long-held admiration for new boy James Meredith – admitting he was interested in signing the left-back in the previous transfer window.

The 29-year-old has signed a deal with the Lions until 2019 after rejecting the offer of a new contract at Bradford City.

Harris told the South London Press: “James is a player I’ve admired ever since I’ve been in charge. In the last two seasons, the last two summers and January we were enquiring about him.

“He’s a very athletic full-back in the modern game who carries the ball up the pitch very well and is a good one-on-one defender.

“He will certainly add a different dimension to our squad. We need 20-22 players who are competitive and can stay in the team or force someone out of the team at any stage.

“We have got a very, very competitive division that has far exceeded the level of two years ago when we got relegated. Adding quality to the squad will benefit us.

“Having two very good pros, two very experienced players and full-backs in Tony Craig and James will be a big bonus.

“You saw with Mahlon [Romeo] and Shaun [Cummings] how we used one very attacking full-back and one who stayed at home. The way the defensive selection changed at times was key to success.”