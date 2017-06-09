Lions land Wimbledon frontman Tom Elliott – just as we exclusively revealed

AFC Wimbledon striker Tom Elliott has completed his move to Millwall – signing a two-year contract at The Den outfit.

The big frontman was due to be a free agent at the end of this month.

We exclusively revealed on our website that the Lions had won the race for Elliott.

He told the club’s official website: “I’m buzzing. Since I met the manager, I’ve been excited to get going. I’m raring to go and I can’t wait to start the season.

“The Championship is a step up – it’s a bigger level – but I’m looking forward to testing myself.

“I spoke to Paul Robinson before signing on and he gave me a bigger picture of the club and some tips. The manager also showed his passion and his plans for the club when we spoke.

“That’s why I’m here now – I’m so excited. I want to be a part of this club and I’m sure I can learn a lot from Neil, as a former striker himself.”