Bradford left-back James Meredith completes move to Millwall

Millwall have wrapped up the signing of Bradford left-back James Meredith.

The defender, capped twice by Australia, was at The Den this morning to undergo his medical.

He has signed a two-year contract with the Lions.

Meredith said: “I’m pleased to join. I’m excited to get going here. I’m keeping myself fit over the summer break and I’m looking forward to getting started in The Championship.

“The gaffer persuaded me, really. We sat down after the Play-Off final and talked over a few things, including his plans for next season. He showed me the players that are currently at the club and showed me some clips of the style of play and how I could fit into that.”

Meredith was due to be a free agent this summer and rejected the chance to stay with the Bantams, who offered him a new contract.

The 29-year-old made the League One Team of the Year, voted for by his fellow professionals.