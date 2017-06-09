Blackheath & Bromley Harriers round-up: Women’s senior side facing relegation

Blackheath & Bromley’s senior men’s team finished fifth in the latest National League Division One match at Swansea to remain fourth in the table.

The women’s senior side finished seventh in Eton in a UKWAL Premier League match – also their position in the standings – with relegation looming unless they have a fantastic showing at their last home league match.

The under-13s and under-15s were in action in Kent YAL League Division 1 and 2 matches at Dartford winning by 72 points to remain top of League 1. The second team performed admirably for second behind Tonbridge.

Notable performances from the mens team in Swansea came from Jordan Layne 2nd in the A string 400m in 48.70, Dan Putnam winning the A string 200m in 21.21, Ross Braden running a great new 5000m PB in 15:26.28 for 5th, Tom French 2nd in the A string long jump and Mark Cryer 1st in the B string.

There were wins for both Jonathon Ilori and Robert Sutherland in the triple jump. VP Tim Ayres competed in several events for the points and amassed 19 picking up more than a point in all events in the 400m hurdles, steeplechase, 5000m, pole vault and high jump.

At the time of writing the UKWAL have failed to post any results from our ladies match at Eton but we were 7th on 145 points and desperately need a miraculous turn out and lots of top level performances in Bromley next month to have any chance of avoiding relegation.

Phil Sesemann ran 1500m in 3.43.49 in a meeting in Belgium, and in Italy Serita Solomon ran a windy 13.45 in the 100m hurdles.

At the BMC Classic in Milton Keynes 10 athletes ran personal bests. In the 800m Angus Harrington clocked 1.56.39, Peter Guy 1.58.86, Amy Miller 2.15.25, Kelsi Cornish 2.16.20, Zakia Mossi 2.14.92, Holly Sutton-Trott 2.31.82, while in the 1500m Sophie Hoare ran 4.40.74, Annie Thomas 4.52.54, and in the 3000m Yasmin Marghini broke 10 minutes with 9.56.98 while in the 1500m steeplechase Matthew Francis ran 4.34.17.

In the Kent League division 1 match in the under-13 boys events there were A string wins for Connor Sutton in the 200m, Oliver Robertson in the long jump and 75m hurdles, and the 4 x 100m relay team, with 2 B string winners. The under-15 boys had wins for Oliver Briars in the 200m, Sam Reardon in the 800m, Jacob Byfield in the long jump and 80m hurdles, Ryan Mansbridge in the high jump, Michael Burfoot in the shot and discus, both relays were won. This was backed up by seven B string winners.

In the under-13 girls events there were wins for Emily Kerr in the long jump and 75m hurdles, Lily Meers in the 800m, Abigail Smith in the 1000m walk and the 4x100m team, backed up with two B string wins. In the under 15 girls events Zakia Mossi won the 800m and the girls won both relays, backed up with three B string wins.

In the Division 2 match there were wins in the under-13 boys for Ben Campbell in the 800m and Benjamin Platt in the javelin, and in the girls Tianna Lewis won the 150m and the team won the 4 x 100m relay, and in the under-15 girls Madeleine Bonner won the 100m and the team won the 4 x 300m relay.