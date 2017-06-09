Harry Lennon: Steve Avory is great mentor for Charlton youngsters

Harry Lennon has declared that academy head Steve Avory is vital to the success of Charlton’s youth set-up.

Lennon has been at the club 14 years and looks set to be another big player off the Valley’s highly effective youth production line.

Ademola Lookman is the latest sensation to come out of the SE7 stable and earn a multi-million pound transfer, with Everton splashing a seven-figure sum to acquire his services.

“Steve knows Charlton inside out,” said Lennon, 22.

“He is such a good mentor to have. He is one of the big reasons why the academy has done so well over the years.

“He is a father figure to a lot of the teenagers who come through.

“He looks after you. He will tell you if you need to change something.

“He plays a big part in the development of people around the ages of 15 and 16.

“People are growing up and other things are going on as you grow up – they start to go out and things like that.

“He makes sure you are on the right road to break into the firstteam squad and be as successful as you can be.”