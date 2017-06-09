Charlton defender confident he can finally show his worth to boss Karl Robinson

Harry Lennon was already starting to make a name for himself before he hit 20.

He made enough of an impact in an eight-game loan at Gillingham in 2015-16 to be recalled by Charlton and to make 20 appearances for his host club in the second half of that season.

So Lennon was expected to make the step up into being a first-team regular during the next campaign.

The player himself might have expected to hold down a regular berth, even through the turmoil of Russell Slade’s sacking.

But the centre-back ended up making just five appearances for the Valley club last term, and only two in the league. He was sent off for two yellow cards in one of them, September’s 1-1 draw at Oxford.

So Slade’s successor, Karl Robinson, still has very little idea of the potential of the academy graduate, who could be up to five years away from his peak.

A stomach injury kept him out for most of the campaign – and it will sideline him for some of pre-season in July too as club physios decided to opt for an operation to clear up the problem.

He is set to spend much of the summer in the gym going through rehab treatment to ensure he is ready for the start of next season.

Lennon said: “Karl has come in and I have been out injured most of the time since then. He has not seen what I can do. But I am confident I can get back fit and show him and play games.

“There is a lot of competition for places because we have a few centrehalves here. But that only pushes us harder in training – it has to be a positive for the club.

“I had hoped to be back by the end of the season but had a cople of setbacks. It has been frustrating. “I played quite a few games the season before and got a good run in the team. That was my best season so far, individually. I had been expecting to come in and win a regular slot in the team, so the injury has not been ideal. But it’s just one of those things. You have to get back fit and get back in the team in time to stake a claim in pre-season.”

Lennon knows he has to improve aspects of his game.

“I still have a lot to learn and work on,” he said. “But the best way to learn is by playing games. That is why I am desperate to get back in the team as quickly as I can.”

Lennon has been at the club for 14 years, since he was eight.

“I know what the club is like and it means a lot to me to play for Charlton,” he said. “But my main target will be to get back fit – that is all I am thinking about.

“After that, I want to be a regular and help this club back into the Championship.

“When I first came to the club, we were in the Premier League. But most of the age group have stayed here while I have gone up the grades, even as our league position dropped off a bit.

“That may be because I believe the academy is one of the best in the country.”