GENERAL ELECTION 2017: Kensington count suspended after second recount as tellers too tired to continue

The General Election count for the Kensington constituency has been suspended as counters are reportedly too tired to continue.

There have already been two recounts over night. The usually safe Conservative seat is now too close to call between the Conservatives’ Lady Victoria Borwick and Labour’s Emma Dent Coad.

Returning officer Tony Redpath said in a statement: “The provisional result of the election was known at approximately 2am. That result was very close and a recount was therefore requested.

“The result on that recount also remained very close.

“A request for a third count was therefore made. At this stage staff had been up all night and were becoming visibly tired. In order to have confidence in its accuracy, the recount has been suspended to allow staff to rest and recuperate.

“The count will recommence as soon as possible and details will be posted on our website and on social media.”