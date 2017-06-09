Ellie Reeves makes it three women Labour MPs with massive majorities for Lewisham

Lewisham now has three women Labour MPs after Ellie Reeves was elected with a massively increased majority for the party.

Ellie Reeves netted 35,423 votes to secure the Lewisham West and Penge seat which Labour’s Jim Dowd retired from when the election was called. Ellie Reeves, a human rights lawyer, increased the party’s majority for the seat by 23,174.

She joins colleagues Heidi Alexander and Vicky Foxtroft who were both re elected with increased majorities to represent the borough. Heidi Alexander gained 32,072 votes for Lewisham East which was up 12 per cent from 2015 and gave her a majority of 21,213. While Vicky Foxcroft held the Lewisham Deptford seat with a massive 42,461 votes which gave her a majority of 34,899 up from two years ago by 16.8 per cent.

Ellie Reeves said in her acceptance speech at Catford Town Hall: “My own efforts to fight for our pubic services start immediately – with the funding crisis at Forest Hill School.”

She paid tribute to Jim Dowd who had served for 25 years as the areas MP. She said: “I am delighted to be elected to represent a place I love. I grew up here. I am bringing up my family here. And I feel truly privileged to be MP for all the people across the constituency”

I response to Labour’s success across the country she said: “It reflects how Labour’s message of hope and a manifesto that I am very proud of has resonated with so many people.

Millions have rejected five more years of austerity. They have chosen to safeguard our schools, they have opted for better hospitals, affordable housing and a fairer economy.