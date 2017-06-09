Neil Coyle holds Bermondsey and Old Southwark with thumping majority

Labour’s Neil Coyle saw off a challenge from former MP Lib Dem Simon Hughes and was returned to Parliament with a thumping majority.

Following the announcement of the results for the Bermondsey and Old Southwark constituency at Southwark town hall Mr Coyle told SLP “Teresa May underestimated the strength of feeling against Brexit across the country. I hope that now we will not be rushing into it. I think when Parliament gets back we will see a shift back towards the pro remainers.”

In his acceptance speech he pledged to continue to honour his promises to the people of Southwark by continuing to challenge Brexit and by fighting for genuinely affordable homes and against cuts to school funding and the NHS. He paid tribute to the emergency services and the community in the wake of the atrocity caused by terrorists at nearby London Bridge station and Borough market.

Neil Coyle netted 31,161 votes and nearly treblled his majority while Simon Hughes came in second with 18,189. It was a massive rise in Mr Coyle’s vote from 22,146 in 2015 when he won the seat from Mr Hughes who had held it since 1997. Although Mr Hughes vote rose from the 17,657 he gained two years ago it was a 3.3 per cent dip. The veteran Liberal Democrat who served as a justice minister in the coalition Government with the Conservatives was not visible at the count until the results were declared shortly after 4.30am. He declined to speak to the press before leaving.

Mr Coyle told SLP “I didn’t expect to win by this margin but we have had a very positive campaign and we have had really really active campaigning from the local party.

Jeremy Corbyn had expanded the party membership and also increased the zeal of people who want a better life. They are fed up with their being too few affordable homes and too many cuts to schools funding.”

In his acceptance speech he thanked the huge number of people who had campaigned for him and said: “We had a positive vision for what we wanted to do.’

He said he would continue his promise that he would “never vote for anything that would harm our community have kept my promises over opposing Brexit and over having more genuinely affordable homes and against cuts to school funding.”

He said: “There has been a lot of damage to our community. Damage to schools, loss of police officers, damage to the NHS – there has been a rise in poverty and rise in the use of food banks over the past seven years. Theresa May said the election was about Brexit but its not just about Brexit there are difficulties for people in every aspect of life that need addressing.”

He said following the terrorist attack on “our dynamic and wonderful part of London we will reclaim it and reopen it.”

He said: “We owe a debt of gratitude to the police and emergency services who took the ultimate actions to defend us.

He also thanked the council who found people accommodation, the businesses and hotels which help out, the cabbies that took people home and “those who said come to my home for safety and a cup of tea.”

He said: “This is the best borough in the best city of the world.”

Conservative candidate Siobhan Baillie came in third place with 7,581 votes followed by Elizabeth Jones for UKIP with 838 votes, JohnTyson for the Green Party with 639 votes and Independent James Clarke got 113 votes.

The turnout was 67.03 per cent.