Millwall moving closer to deal for Wolves winger – with personal terms set to be discussed

Millwall manager Neil Harris says they are moving closer to completing a deal for Jed Wallace – with a fee agreed with Wolves for the winger.

The 23-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan at The Den and stated at the time of his January switch that he did not see a future for himself at Molineux.

It leaves the Lions needing to agree personal terms with Wallace, who began his career at Portsmouth.

“A fee has been agreed with Wolves – we’ve been in a good position with them for four months,” said Millwall manager Neil Harris.

“The chairman has always been committed financially to making an offer to try and bring Jed to the club. He has really enjoyed his time with us and we’ve thoroughly enjoyed working with him.

“We are edging a lot closer on that deal.

“At this stage of the year you have players and agents on holiday. I’ve been away with the family. It doesn’t happen quite as quickly as it would do during the January window.

“But things are progressing really nicely. Hopefully that will continue to be the case over the weekend and the start of next week and we’ll be even closer on that one.”

Wallace also had a loan with Millwall in the second half of the 2015-16 campaign but was only unable to stay until the play-offs. This time around he played his part in the 1-0 win over Bradford at Wembley.

“It’s safe to say Jed has had an excellent time in a Millwall shirt in his two loan spells,” said Harris. “He’s been a big part of what we’ve achieved in the last two years.

“He’s a good age, his work ethic is phenomenal and he’s athletic. He’s a player I’d like to continue working with in the future.”