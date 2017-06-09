Billy Clarke “disappointed” at Bradford’s silence when Charlton bid was accepted

Billy Clarke is excited about a new challenge at Charlton – but admits he has been left disappointed by the manner of his Bradford City exit.

The 29-year-old attacking midfielder has signed a two-year contract with the Addicks after a fee was agreed earlier this week.

Clarke completed his medical on Thursday afternoon.

And the Irishman says that the only contact he had about the move came from his agent when Charlton had their offer accepted.

“I haven’t spoken to anyone at Bradford,” said Clarke. “I never asked to leave.

“I got a phonecall from my agent. When a club the size of Charlton comes in for you it is obviously flattering and something I couldn’t turn down.

“It is a huge club that needs to get out of this league. I had to think what was best for myself and my family.

“I didn’t need convincing. When my agent said a bid was accepted it was all I needed to hear from the Bradford side of things – I was no longer wanted there. It was a no-brainer from then on. Everything was sorted quickly. I couldn’t get down quick enough.

“I am surprised how it ended like that. For a team that came so close last season to have a lot [of players] out of contract leaving or potentially leaving from the club is surprising.

“To not hear a word from anyone there is disappointing. Possibly they are waiting until it is actually official. It’s football. They wanted to go down a different route.

“They are a club I’ll always have a place in my heart for – I had three great years there. The fans were tremendous and I got on with every single one of the players and staff.

“To wish them anything other than success would be poor from me. I wouldn’t have a bad word to say about any of them.”

Clarke will be away from his family initially – at least for parts of the week.

“My youngest boy starts school in September and I’ll give him a term in school with his familiar friends, then my wife will come down in January.

“The living side of it won’t come into it at all. I’ll be fully focused on my football.”