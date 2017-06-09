Harriet Harman said I underestimated Jeremy Corbyn after seeing a 14 per cent vote rise

Harriet Harman admitted she had “underestimated Jeremy Corbyn” in her acceptance speech after on being elected for the tenth time to represent Camberwell and Peckham.

The Labour MP netted a massive 44,665 votes which was a 14 per cent increase from 2015 and represented 77.8 per cent of the vote.

In her acceptance speech at Southwark Town Hall in Tooley Street shortly after 4am she said: “Its an absolute privilege to be elected for the tenth time.”

She said although Southwark has a Labour council and Labour MPs “What really matters is that we actually need a Labour government to increase the potential and opportunities for people of Southwark”

She said it was vital that the Tory cuts to school funding, cuts to policing and the damage to the NHS was reversed

She said: “I tend to be pessimistic about election results – I even was in 1997 and I did underestimate Jeremy Corbyn. I am so glad to see we have gained seats from Scotland down to Plymouth and in Kent. We have won back seats in the Labour heartlands.”

“It has been a really important night. We can begin to feel optimistic and renew our fight for the people of Southwark.”

She said she had “very cordial relations with the other candidates.” She said: “They are all very nice people but I think they are in the wrong parties”.

Ben Spencer for the Conservatives came in second with 7,349 votes, Michael Bukola came third with 3,413 followed by Eleanor Margolis for the Green Party with 1,627 votes, Ray Towey for the Christian Peoples Alliance with 227 and Sellu Aminata with 131 votes for the Workers Revolutionary Party.

Before the results were declared commenting on the results coming in from across the country which brought great cheers from Labour supporters Harriet Harman told SLP: “Its very positive and it will stop the Tories riding roughshod over people in this area – it will stop them in their tracks. All our campaigns here against school cuts and for an increase in the numbers of police we will fight on for which more chance of success.”