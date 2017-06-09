GENERAL ELECTION 2017: Conservative Greg Hands holds Chelsea & Fulham with decreased majority

Conservative Greg Hands has retained his Chelsea & Fulham seat with a decreased majority.

His vote share fell by 10.3 per cent with both the Labour and Liberal Democrat candidates increasing their share from the 2015 election.

Alan De’Ath increased Labour’s share increased by 10.1 per cent whilst Louise Rowntree increased the Lib Dem’s share by 5.8 per cent.

In his speech Mr Hands said: “These elections were held against a backdrop of two major terror attacks but we have persevered with our democratic processes and made sure that democracy is the winner tonight. We will never be defeated or cowed by terrorism in this country.

“I will be carrying on fighting for all the most important issues in this constituency – against Heathrow expansion, for our local hospitals, for greater choice and better schools, for more jobs and for lower taxes.”