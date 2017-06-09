Friday, June 9, 2017
West Dulwich and Norwood MP Helen Hayes: “We must never take our democracy for granted”

Helen Hayes who was returned again as the MP for West Dulwich and Norwood, said “we must cherish and protect our democracy” as she paid tribute to the police.

She spoke of what happened to her friend and colleague MP Jo Cox, who was murdered by a white extremist, and of the recent terror attacks in Westminster, Manchester and London Bridge.

She said: “We must seek to preserve our democracy from those who are seeking to destroy it. We must never take it for granted.”

She also said her vote of over 39,000 was a rejection of the “hard Brexit” that was being sought by the Conservaties and their other policies that was hitting the people of his country.

She said there was hope under the leadership of Jeremy Corbyn, and said she would be the strongest voice for those who lived in Dulwich and West Norwood.

She thanked her constituent and said she would continue to campaign on issues particulary on protecting local schools budgets under threat and the health service as well as continuing to oppose any attempts at a “hard Brexit”.

 

 

 

