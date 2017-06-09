GENERAL ELECTION 2017: Andy Slaughter holds Hammersmith with increased majority

Labour MP Andy Slaughter has retained his Hammersmith seat with a massive 33,375 votes, an increase of 13.9 per cent on the 2015 election.

His closest rival, Conservative Charlie Dewhirst, polled just 14,724.

The constituency saw a huge turnout of 71.8 per cent.

“I’m very grateful for the strong and stable majority I have been granted by the people of Hammersmith and Fulham,” he said in his speech, prompting laughter from supporters.

He said the election showed the country “simply did not want what Theresa May and her party were offering.”

He continued: “This country did not want more pointless austerity. It did not want suffering inflicted on everyone from children at schools facing budget cuts, through to pensioners facing a ‘dementia tax’ and their winter fuel tax being removed.

“I don’t think in my lifetime I’ve seen a party and a leader misjudge a political situation so badly. I’m so grateful that in this very robust democracy we have, the people can disregard the press, disregard the polls and go out and make a sensible decision.

“They have made the sensible decision to reject May and reject the Conservative party and their destructive polices. I hope that whoever forms a government now will genuinely govern in the interests of all the people of this country.”