Streatham MP Chuka Umunna returned with a massive majority

Streatham MP Chuka Umunna polled a massive 38,000 plus vote trouncing his nearest rival the Conserative candidate Kim Caddy, who polled 11,297.

He hit out at Theresa May for calling an “opportunistic election” and accused the Conservatives of inflicting “appalling pain and suffering”  by trying to introduce a “hard job-destroying” Brexit.

He said was heartened by the increased turnout in Streatham, and said he was delighted to see that more and more young people were engaging with politics.

He paid tribute to  Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn for running a “positive and lively” campaign which represented hope – he said it was in contrast to the Conservative campaign of depression.

He said he was on the point of completing his paternity leave when Theresa May announced the snap election – and paid tribute to his daughter and wife. He said he was humbled and privileged to be serving his constituent for the third time.

He said: “Now a Labour government must be the next goal – we are getting closer.”

 

 

 

 

 

