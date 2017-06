As mutters of a hung parliament begin to emerge and as to what may happen to Theresa May in such an event, Vauxhall’s Conservative candidate Dolly Theis would not be drawn on an opinion.

She said: “It’s far too early – come back and ask me at 4am. At the moment they are all indications and predictions. I really can’t say. We have to be just realistic and wait. Come back later and then we’ll talk.”